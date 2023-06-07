110 🇶 🇷Killing Me Softly With QR Code 📲

Mark of the Beast technology trains full speed ahead, starting with the QR code. It's training the world to use biometrics technology with QR codes, palm scanning, face biometrics, and 24/7 surveillance. They no longer need physical stores with physical goods; virtual stores are the future. You scan to shop wherever they push their marketing to you, everywhere you go. You will no longer be connected to your food and physical shopping experience but be fed like caged-kept parrots with a smartphone. Eventually, there will be no need to travel anywhere when QR delivers everything to you, just like in the movie Black Knight. This is your future. You can't stop the train, but you can slow it down. Refuse the QR Code to shop or use it as an entry passport!





