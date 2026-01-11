BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Billionaires are FLEEING California (The $1 Trillion Ghosting) + You're NEXT
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
Follow
87 views • 1 day ago

California's so-called "billionaire tax" (the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act) was supposed to soak the ultra-rich... but instead, it's triggering the biggest wealth exodus in history! Chamath Palihapitiya just dropped the bomb: $2 trillion in billionaire wealth in California just weeks ago... now HALF is GONE ($1 TRILLION vanished) as tech titans like Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and others flee to Florida, Texas, and Nevada before the retroactive Jan 1, 2026 hammer drops. This isn't just about Elon or rocket ships—it's a Trojan horse for ASSET taxes on everyone: your house, your car, your grandma's "diamond" ring. Once the golden geese fly away, guess who gets the bill? The middle class! High-speed rail fraud, billions in homeless funds missing, COVID scams... and now this? California is self-destructing. If you're in CA or care about where innovation and jobs actually go, you NEED to see this. Like, subscribe, and drop your thoughts: Is this the end of the Golden State? #CaliforniaExodus #BillionaireTax #WealthTax #ChamathPalihapitiya #LarryPage #NewsomFail #MiddleClassTax


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts

