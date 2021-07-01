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LAWSUIT FILED BY FRONTLINE DOCTORS TO STOP CHILD JABS-LINK TO GET IVERMECTIN AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
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91 views • July 01, 2021
Here is where you can get a prescription for hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin:
https://frontlinemds.com/registration-by-state/
I got mine. You should get yours. If the school will vaccinate your child in your state at school without your consent. It is time to pull the kid out of school.
Source: Stew Peters
https://frontlinemds.com/registration-by-state/
I got mine. You should get yours. If the school will vaccinate your child in your state at school without your consent. It is time to pull the kid out of school.
Source: Stew Peters
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