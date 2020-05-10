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Radiation Hormesis Jay Gutierrez low dose radiation
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69 views • May 10, 2020
This is a video about the use of low dose naturally occurring rocks found in nature that have exhibited healing properties. Radiation hormesis has been knows for over 100 years but the information is suppressed due to the inability to patent the treatment.
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