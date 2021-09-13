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Dr. Kary Mullis - He shared intel on HIV
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254 views • September 13, 2021
BQQM: Dr. Kary Mullis, the winner of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the inventor of the PCR test.
Dr. Kary Mullis “The PCR test which the entire world is now using to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 was NOT designed to "find a virus. Dr. Fauci doesn't mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary... and lie directly into the camera.”
Mullis died a few months after making this statement. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
Dr. Kary Mullis “The PCR test which the entire world is now using to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 was NOT designed to "find a virus. Dr. Fauci doesn't mind going on television in front of the people who pay his salary... and lie directly into the camera.”
Mullis died a few months after making this statement. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
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