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ROPAGANDA (EDWARD BERNAYS) The Greatest Story Never Told Original English Full Version
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ROPAGANDA (EDWARD BERNAYS)
The Greatest Story Never Told Original English Full Version
Edward Bernays, Father of Public Relations and Propaganda
Nephew of Freud Made a Profession Out of Shaping Public Opinion,,
Edward Bernays was an American business consultant who is widely regarded as having created the modern profession of public relations with his groundbreaking campaigns of the 1920s. Bernays attained clients among major corporations and became known for boosting their business by causing changes in public opinion.
Advertising was already commonplace by the early 20th century. But what Bernays did with his campaigns was significantly different, as he didn't openly seek to promote a particular product the way a typical ad campaign would. Instead, when hired by a company, Bernays would set out to change the opinions of the general public, creating demand which would indirectly boost the fortunes of a particular product.
The Greatest Story Never Told Original English Full Version
Edward Bernays, Father of Public Relations and Propaganda
Nephew of Freud Made a Profession Out of Shaping Public Opinion,,
Edward Bernays was an American business consultant who is widely regarded as having created the modern profession of public relations with his groundbreaking campaigns of the 1920s. Bernays attained clients among major corporations and became known for boosting their business by causing changes in public opinion.
Advertising was already commonplace by the early 20th century. But what Bernays did with his campaigns was significantly different, as he didn't openly seek to promote a particular product the way a typical ad campaign would. Instead, when hired by a company, Bernays would set out to change the opinions of the general public, creating demand which would indirectly boost the fortunes of a particular product.
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