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Dont put that shit into my healthy body. På svenska 3.50
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92 views • December 28, 2021
1. A presentation of the nazi minister of Health in Sweden, Lena Hallengren
https://www.government.se/government-of-sweden/ministry-of-health-and-social-affairs/lena-hallengren/
2. Kartlägg ovaccinerade nu!! Jävla Gestapokärring, dra åt helvete. Här skall inte kartläggas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8oUCmWGdr8
3. Hets mot ovaccinerade med Lena Hallengren med Linus Noremalm och Ingemar Ljungqvist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cysxuuIxu0
4. UK to Dispatch Jab Squads Door-To-Door to Homes of Unvaxxed Brits
https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-to-dispatch-jab-squads-door-to-door-to-homes-of-unvaxxed-brits/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.government.se/government-of-sweden/ministry-of-health-and-social-affairs/lena-hallengren/
2. Kartlägg ovaccinerade nu!! Jävla Gestapokärring, dra åt helvete. Här skall inte kartläggas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8oUCmWGdr8
3. Hets mot ovaccinerade med Lena Hallengren med Linus Noremalm och Ingemar Ljungqvist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cysxuuIxu0
4. UK to Dispatch Jab Squads Door-To-Door to Homes of Unvaxxed Brits
https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-to-dispatch-jab-squads-door-to-door-to-homes-of-unvaxxed-brits/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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