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EX-VAX FILES: The District Attorney -- Impressive! -- from theHighwire.com
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190 views • May 27, 2021
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EX-VAX FILES | THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY
‘Ex-Vax Files’ Series Premiere. This former Bexar County, TX, District Attorney and his wife followed the #CDC’s recommendations, listened to their pediatrician and, when tragedy struck, went from “pro-vaxxers” to “ex-vaxxers.”
Originally Aired: July 18, 2019
EX-VAX FILES | THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY
‘Ex-Vax Files’ Series Premiere. This former Bexar County, TX, District Attorney and his wife followed the #CDC’s recommendations, listened to their pediatrician and, when tragedy struck, went from “pro-vaxxers” to “ex-vaxxers.”
Originally Aired: July 18, 2019
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