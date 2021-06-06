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Jewish schools teaching kids that everyone will be slaves
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122 views • June 06, 2021
Original: https://leakedreality.com/video/12804/jewish-schools-teaching-kids-that-everyone-will-be-slaves
Channel: Hasanshah90
The Goyim Messiah is the All Mighty God Jesus Christ.
The Jewish messiah is the anti-Christ, the biggest looser in this Universe.
Channel: Hasanshah90
The Goyim Messiah is the All Mighty God Jesus Christ.
The Jewish messiah is the anti-Christ, the biggest looser in this Universe.
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