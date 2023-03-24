https://gettr.com/post/p2cehk6e127

03/23/2023 Nicole: We are not the victims of Miles Guo, we are the victims of SEC,DOJ, and the FBI which is totally weaponized by the CCP to persecute Chinese dissidents. The different treatments of Mr. Miles Guo and Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou shows the American justice has a two-tier system, one is for the CCP and the sellouts who are in bed with the CCP, and the other one is for the rest of us.





03/23/2023 妮可： 我们不是郭文贵先生的受害者，我们是被中共武器化去迫害中国异见人士的SEC、DOJ和FBI的受害者。郭文贵先生和华为首席财务官孟晚舟截然不同的遭遇显示了美国司法体系有两个层级，一种是对待中共和与中共勾结的卖美贼；一种是对付我们这些人的。





