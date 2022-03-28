© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food source centralized to feed 12 million children's meat to humans for NWO witchcraft mind-control
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • March 28, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). We know this by criminal investigative deduction. The reason why they centralized all food sources to a few food companies and big supermarkets, and replaced the small local marketplaces and private businesses with large Illuminati corporations’ supermarkets and McDonald’s restaurants was to feed humans their own kidnapped 12 million children’s human meat in the restaurant food and supermarket food, in order to mind-control the masses with high witchcraft to create a bondage slave attachment to fallen angels. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid globalist elite feminists put the ground human meat into fast food, and the ground bones into the supermarket GMO & organic food, after they are finished torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & drinking the children’s adrenochrome blood & eating the 12 million children every year. All Draco reptilian chimera alien agencies from the CIA NSA MI6 FBI and military and CPS to the White House and Buckingham Palace and Vatican and UN are running the kidnapping of 12 million children every year for food. The pastors are covering up all of this from God’s people. They are Satan Lucifer’s fake unbiblical job position “pastors” so-called “shepherds” so they should be exposing this to the world, but they are afraid of assassinations by the millions of reptilian hybrid assassins and ridicule by their church donators, so they are condoning it by their silence and hiding in fear. Meanwhile, their church donators continue to eat their own kidnapped children in their food every day. It is treachery beyond imagination. It angers us real Christians, who are getting cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and incomes cut off, and families slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill us, and demons sent to attack us all day long, and witchcraft & psychic attacks sent all day long, and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins trying to shoot us in the head in our apartment lobbies, and hundreds of other persecutions for speaking the truth for Jesus. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” church pastors and religious Christian hordes (except for one Christian brother) all betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone to protect them and their families and the human specie and humanoid species and our allies and the women & children. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… They locked my keyboard while typing this daily sermon, so they do not like what I am preaching. They were cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons my back and buttocks last night while sleeping. They can only kill the religious Christian hordes, but they cannot kill us kamikaze guardians of Jesus. We instead attack the Illuminati NWO and hunt the millions of reptilian hybrid assassins down, who are killing our allies and human children and humanoid children and millions of whistleblowers. Expose them now, and warn the 5 billion humans, so that everyone comes to try to kill you and slaughter your family and all your church donators will think you are a lunatic, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.