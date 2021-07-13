REAGAN WARNED US ALL in 1964 about The Democrats Socialism Destroying America



Speech Televised on behalf of the Goldwater - Miller Presidential Campaign 1964



We need to Learn from History and the Guidelines our Forefathers gave to us all in the Bill of Rights and US Constitution before it's Too Late.



Remember our Bill of Rights and US Constitution which is being walked on and disgraced by those NOW in power.



"When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.



We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security." July 4, 1776



TIME TO RISE UP TO TAKE BACK WHAT OUR FOREFATHERS ENVISIONED FOR AMERICA - “. . . that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

- President Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg address, November 19, 1863”



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