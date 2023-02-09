Quo Vadis





Feb 9, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for February 8, 2023.





I am with you every day of your life.





As you would do without our help, in these terrible last times, you will be able to move forward only because Jesus and I never leave you.





You can see what happens to your non-believers brothers and sisters, satan plays with them until they are done.





Try never to lose sight of those who have always loved you, that is: Jesus and Me.





Don't deceive your brothers and sisters away from the grace of God, they will always be alone for life, then they will be abandoned first by men, then by God, and satan in the depths of hell, he will make of them what he wants, that is bread for his teeth.





Jesus will no longer exist for these children of his who, of their own free will, abandoned him.





My daughter, pray for these unbelievers of yours brothers and sisters as they are not entirely aware of what awaits them.





You know well that your times are about to end, then the ugly things you have experienced, will be forgotten and you will finally enjoy God's love.





Keep talking to these of your brothers and sisters about Paradise and Hell because after that, it will be too late.





I love you, and you mothers understand how much I am suffering for these disobedient children, then continue to pray for them to have “sent” upon them, the love of My Most Holy Son.





Children, I don't leave you alone even for a moment; try to live in the joy of God.





Mary, your True Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLq1qxmOFO4



