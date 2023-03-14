Create New Account
Globalists’ War On Farmers, Biden’ War on Oil & Gas
The New American
European farmers are protesting the globalists’ “green” energy policies that threaten their livelihoods and the world’s food production, the Biden administration is subtly strangling oil and gas production, and Republican lawmakers say they have the goods on the Biden family’s dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.


The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.

the new americangary benoitpaul draguwar on farmerstruth behind the news

