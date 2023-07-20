Create New Account
Release of Truth
Grace Corps
Published a day ago

Because of the ongoing control of the narrative by the press and social media companies, the Grace Corp requested the release of truth to the peoples of this nation and the world. Prayed to strengthen the truth tellers. 

liesmind controltruthtruth tellers

