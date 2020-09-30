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[Premiered Sep 30, 2020] Mysterious Star Forts of Tartaria and Dragon Lairs Exposed a CuttingEdge Special Replay
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185 views • October 05, 2020
Mysterious Star Forts of Tartaria and Dragon Lairs Exposed
Evidence of a mud flood event can be found all over the world. This is most apparent when one begins to look at architecture, and buildings in virtually any larger populated city, where one begins to find building after building of a certain age, that appears to have part or all of its original ground floor story embedded below ground. When researching topics like the Mud Flood, one begins to come across a number of other, equally fascinating side topics, again and again.
These include such episode length introduction worthy things as “Star Forts”, “The Cultural Layer” “Ancient Mound Building Cultures”, Giants, “Great Tartaria”, “Atlantis”, “Hyperborea”, and more. Join us as we dig into this topic. Book https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=aG1Icy5tH4i-SJXKZPE5mLUyaql8MTU1NDY2MzEwNUAxNTU0NTc2NzA1&;q=http%3A%2F%2Fgallica.bnf.fr%2Fark%3A%2F12148%2Fbtv1b105098111%2Ff12.item.r%3Ddescription%2520de%2520la%2520pologne%2520prusse.zoom&v=e1R3A9J0_Q8&event=video_description
Ground layout post mudflood (FE British) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evnugB37XeI Translation video (Neo Glimmer) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1R3A9J0_Q8&;t=1675s
PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
Cascadia Cutlery: https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Joshua Watts Leather: https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content
NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
MIDNIGHT RIDE : https://youtu.be/UImWX4LF81I
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
FOJC Radio YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
FOJCRadio Ministry News & More:
https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
CuttingEdge: https://youtu.be/WXDZrFkWgRI
TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
#Tartaria #Mudflood #NYSTV #MidnightRide #CuttingEdge
Evidence of a mud flood event can be found all over the world. This is most apparent when one begins to look at architecture, and buildings in virtually any larger populated city, where one begins to find building after building of a certain age, that appears to have part or all of its original ground floor story embedded below ground. When researching topics like the Mud Flood, one begins to come across a number of other, equally fascinating side topics, again and again.
These include such episode length introduction worthy things as “Star Forts”, “The Cultural Layer” “Ancient Mound Building Cultures”, Giants, “Great Tartaria”, “Atlantis”, “Hyperborea”, and more. Join us as we dig into this topic. Book https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=aG1Icy5tH4i-SJXKZPE5mLUyaql8MTU1NDY2MzEwNUAxNTU0NTc2NzA1&;q=http%3A%2F%2Fgallica.bnf.fr%2Fark%3A%2F12148%2Fbtv1b105098111%2Ff12.item.r%3Ddescription%2520de%2520la%2520pologne%2520prusse.zoom&v=e1R3A9J0_Q8&event=video_description
Ground layout post mudflood (FE British) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evnugB37XeI Translation video (Neo Glimmer) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1R3A9J0_Q8&;t=1675s
PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
Cascadia Cutlery: https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Joshua Watts Leather: https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content
NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
MIDNIGHT RIDE : https://youtu.be/UImWX4LF81I
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
FOJC Radio YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
FOJCRadio Ministry News & More:
https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
CuttingEdge: https://youtu.be/WXDZrFkWgRI
TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
#Tartaria #Mudflood #NYSTV #MidnightRide #CuttingEdge
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