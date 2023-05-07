T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Ken Mikle

Ken Mikle, a retired detective, loves to show facts and evidence that relate to the topics so that the audience can decide their own conclusions.

He speaks on current events from a Geo-political view and connecting the dots to God’s Word and what the Bible says will happen in the times we’re living.

He will show clips from our program that relate to where we’re at, how we arrived here, and where we’re going Geo-politically and Biblically.