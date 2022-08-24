MY SON HUNTER - TRAILER + INTERVIEW [DIRECTOR ROBERT DAVI]

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MY SON HUNTER - TRAILER + INTERVIEW WITH DIRECTOR ROBERT DAVI
[Release date September 7, 2022]
It follows the U.S. President's son in his lifestyle and his scandalous business dealings.
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/08/24/jesse-watters-unveils-my-son-hunter-30-second-teaser-trailer-with-director-robert-davi/