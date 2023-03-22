Clay Clark with Aaron Antis Bible Study of Book of Revelation vs Todays News HeadLines

Clay, Aaron, and Jodi have a fun time with a Bible Study of the Book of Revelation vs Today's News! It will make you go "WHAT!"
Please Share Share Share - everyone needs to see the Biblical truths here!
Find Clay and the Tours:
www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.