‼️NEWSFLASH - It is Reported that Half of the Shahed Drones Launched by Iran at Israel - Flew Towards Ukraine out of Habit - 🤣
152 views
•
Published a day ago
•
'‼️NEWSFLASH - It is reported that half of the Shahed drones launched by Iran at Israel flew towards Ukraine out of habit
Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos