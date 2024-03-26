EXPLOSIVES BLEW UP THE BRIDGE !!! IT'S AN INSIDE JOB FOLKS !!

The reason they don't want the media putting out video is because it's an inside job. When the video is slowed down frame by frame you can see the cutting charges going off on the bridge; just like 9/11 again.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.