Michael Rapaport Looking for Attention at the Hollywood Strike - Real Free News Extra
Published 17 hours ago

Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers have the support of Hollywood D-List, for Dufus, bad actor and big mouth buffoon Mikey Crapaport. Crapaport took time off from getting drunk, yelling in his phone, and posting videos on Twitter to stumble around the strikers looking for attention!

