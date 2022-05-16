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Russia targets supply routes as the U.S. and NATO allies pump weapons into Ukraine
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604 views • May 16, 2022
PBS.
The wide plains of eastern Ukraine are now the site of a pitched battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces. American and allied weapons keep flowing in to assist Ukraine as it fends off fearsome Russian artillery and bombing. Meanwhile, a new report shows that the death toll in the war's worst air strike could be double what was originally believed. Nick Schifrin reports from Kyiv.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BD-tzBYTqZA
The wide plains of eastern Ukraine are now the site of a pitched battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces. American and allied weapons keep flowing in to assist Ukraine as it fends off fearsome Russian artillery and bombing. Meanwhile, a new report shows that the death toll in the war's worst air strike could be double what was originally believed. Nick Schifrin reports from Kyiv.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BD-tzBYTqZA
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