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KILLING MYCOPLASMA: Essiac and Hoxsey Protocols
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105 views • February 29, 2020
These two protocols received much persecution from our own government. This podcast is about how and why Essiac Tea and The Hoxsey Therapy are effective against mycoplasma, the most common cause of cancer and disease.
Visit my web site https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/index.html
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
Visit my web site https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/index.html
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
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