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1970: Angola: Incredible Portuguese mother beats Black terrorists in a gunfight
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609 views • June 06, 2020
In this video I discuss two feats of courage by white civilians during war in southern Africa. The one is a feat by a 16 year old white boy, and the other, much more incredible story is what a 28 year old Portuguese mother did in Angola.
I discuss how whites adapt to violence by blacks.
I also discuss the few blacks who become afraid of whites, as well as white women and girls in the USA who can shoot very well and could easily defeat black men in fighting.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
I discuss how whites adapt to violence by blacks.
I also discuss the few blacks who become afraid of whites, as well as white women and girls in the USA who can shoot very well and could easily defeat black men in fighting.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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