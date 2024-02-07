Create New Account
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - A Reality Check as We Look to the Future
The Appearance
MAILBAG SHOW 2.6.2024


SCIENCE CONSIDERING HALT TO COVID 19 SHOTS

https://www.wnd.com/2024/02/global-moratorium-covid-shots-mainstream-science-considering-halt/


ARIZONA ELECTION LAW

https://dailycaller.com/2024/02/02/arizona-election-law-non-citizens-voting-2024-adrian-fontes/


TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEWS PUTIN

https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-lands-history-changing-interview-with-putin-alex-jones-issues-warning-to-tucker-watch/


CHINA'S TROJAN HORSES NOW INSIDE AMERICA

https://www.independentsentinel.com/chinas-trojan-horses-in-our-water-grid-ground-links/


SENATE LEADER SCHUMER'S THREAT

https://www.infowars.com/posts/senate-leader-schumer-us-troops-could-be-sent-to-fight-russia-or-iran-if-congress-doesnt-pass-border-bill/


THE BANNING OF MEAT, DAIRY AND PRIVATE VEHICLES BY 2030

https://thefederalist.com/2023/08/19/these-14-american-cities-have-a-target-of-banning-meat-dairy-and-private-vehicles-by-2030/


STRICT RATIONING COMING OF GAS, MEAT AND ELECTRICITY

https://thenewamerican.com/us/culture/really-commissar-89-of-educated-elites-want-strict-rationing-of-gas-meat-and-electricity/


HOW ABOUT PAYING A TAX ON YOUR PET

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/colorado-democrat-introduces-pet-tax-all-animals-its/


REPLACEMENT MIGRATION

https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf


THE CUBA THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRgGDf71FNw


