The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - A Reality Check as We Look to the Future

MAILBAG SHOW 2.6.2024
SCIENCE CONSIDERING HALT TO COVID 19 SHOTS
https://www.wnd.com/2024/02/global-moratorium-covid-shots-mainstream-science-considering-halt/
ARIZONA ELECTION LAW
https://dailycaller.com/2024/02/02/arizona-election-law-non-citizens-voting-2024-adrian-fontes/
TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEWS PUTIN
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-lands-history-changing-interview-with-putin-alex-jones-issues-warning-to-tucker-watch/
CHINA'S TROJAN HORSES NOW INSIDE AMERICA
https://www.independentsentinel.com/chinas-trojan-horses-in-our-water-grid-ground-links/
SENATE LEADER SCHUMER'S THREAT
https://www.infowars.com/posts/senate-leader-schumer-us-troops-could-be-sent-to-fight-russia-or-iran-if-congress-doesnt-pass-border-bill/
THE BANNING OF MEAT, DAIRY AND PRIVATE VEHICLES BY 2030
https://thefederalist.com/2023/08/19/these-14-american-cities-have-a-target-of-banning-meat-dairy-and-private-vehicles-by-2030/
STRICT RATIONING COMING OF GAS, MEAT AND ELECTRICITY
https://thenewamerican.com/us/culture/really-commissar-89-of-educated-elites-want-strict-rationing-of-gas-meat-and-electricity/
HOW ABOUT PAYING A TAX ON YOUR PET
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/colorado-democrat-introduces-pet-tax-all-animals-its/
REPLACEMENT MIGRATION
https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf
THE CUBA THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRgGDf71FNw
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on Odysee...
https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.