Resisting The Demonic Host

Are You under Demonic Attack, would You like to know the cure?

Music by Send Rain

Jas 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

Jas 4:8a Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you.





Why would the demonic host flee from You if you resist them?





The demonic host do not have bodies they are the disembodied spirits of the Nephilim, in their current state they are hungry, thirsty, and have a sex drive that they can’t satisfy?





When they inject thoughts into your head and You build a fantasy, they feel some pleasure from the brain, to the nervous system, where your soul resides, and it gives them a moment of relief.





They know their time is short and if You are not going to play along they will move on to someone who will.



