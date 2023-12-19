Create New Account
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Israel Is Forcing Everyone To The Desert' (mirrored)
Contrarian
1917 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/6xRi1fXXTd8?si=yhRDQvOR5jEKA75n

18 Dec 2023 #gaza #israel #palestine

Israel has shifted the so-called “safe zone” again. First Khan Younis was supposedly safe, but after continuous bombing, Palestinians are now being forced into the barren sands of al-Mawasi.


The narrow strip of land, about the size of the airport, is where Israel wants Gaza’s 2.3 million civilians to relocate to. But the small, undeveloped zone has no infrastructure for safety or survival.


As Bisan Owda shows us, there is no clean water to drink and not enough fuel to keep people warm.


#gaza #israel #palestine

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

