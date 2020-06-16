Jesus Paid it All - Kim Walker-Smith

I hear the savior say

Thy strength indeed is small

Child of weakness, watch and pray

Find in me thine all in all



Jesus paid it all

All to Him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow



Lord, now indeed I find

Thy power and thine alone

Can change the leper's spots

And melt the heart of stone



Jesus paid it all

All to Him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow



And when before the throne

I stand in Him complete

Jesus died my soul to save

My lips shall still repeat



Jesus paid it all

All to Him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow



Jesus paid it all

All to Him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow

He washed it white as snow

He washed it white as snow



Oh, praise the one who paid my debt

And raised this life up from the dead

Oh, praise the one who paid my debt

And raised this life up from the dead

Oh, praise the one who paid my debt

And raised this life up from the dead

Oh, praise the one who paid my debt

And raised this life up from the dead

Oh, praise the one who paid my debt

And raised this life up from the dead

Oh, praise the one who paid my debt

And raised this life up from the dead



Oh, praise Him

Oh, praise Him

Oh, praise Him

Oh, praise...



Jesus paid it all

All to Him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow



Jesus paid it all

All to Him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow