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Jesus Paid it All - Kim Walker-Smith
Poder da Ressurreição
Poder da Ressurreição
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5 views • June 16, 2020
I hear the savior say
Thy strength indeed is small
Child of weakness, watch and pray
Find in me thine all in all

Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow

Lord, now indeed I find
Thy power and thine alone
Can change the leper's spots
And melt the heart of stone

Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow

And when before the throne
I stand in Him complete
Jesus died my soul to save
My lips shall still repeat

Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow

Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
He washed it white as snow
He washed it white as snow

Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead

Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise...

Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow

Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Keywords
praiseworshipjesus paid it allkim walkerjesus culture
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy