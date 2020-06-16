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Jesus Paid it All - Kim Walker-Smith
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5 views • June 16, 2020
I hear the savior say
Thy strength indeed is small
Child of weakness, watch and pray
Find in me thine all in all
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Lord, now indeed I find
Thy power and thine alone
Can change the leper's spots
And melt the heart of stone
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
And when before the throne
I stand in Him complete
Jesus died my soul to save
My lips shall still repeat
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
He washed it white as snow
He washed it white as snow
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise...
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Thy strength indeed is small
Child of weakness, watch and pray
Find in me thine all in all
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Lord, now indeed I find
Thy power and thine alone
Can change the leper's spots
And melt the heart of stone
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
And when before the throne
I stand in Him complete
Jesus died my soul to save
My lips shall still repeat
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
He washed it white as snow
He washed it white as snow
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise the one who paid my debt
And raised this life up from the dead
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise Him
Oh, praise...
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
Jesus paid it all
All to Him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow
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