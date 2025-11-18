Even Donald Trump Seems To Have Trump Derangement Syndrome-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 17 2025

Do you remember what a great night that November 5th, 2024 was? In a stunning move of unprecedented cooperation, groups that had never been together came together to usher Donald J. Trump into the White House in a literal landslide. Hopes were about as high as I can recall them ever being. Flash-forward to November 2025, and 100% of that election night good will is as distant a memory as Sunday morning pancakes on a Wednesday afternoon. MAGA is destroying itself, civil war is ripping it apart, what on Earth happened? We know, and we’ll tell you today.



“I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.” Ecclesiastes 9:11 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, one of the things I want to talk about today is TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, but not from the perspective that the name might imply. Today we’ll discuss Trump Derangement Syndrome from the perspective of people who are deranged for Trump, not against him, and how that derangement might apply even to Trump himself. Within the MAGA Movement, a sudden shift towards antisemitism has taken place, with the charge being led by people like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and a host of others. In addition to that, there are splits over white nationalism, Christian Nationalism, cultural elitism, hate speech, crypto corruption and a whole lot more. As much as they’d like to, Democrats can’t take credit for nearly any of the MAGA meltdown as it seems to be a purely unforced error. Speaking of that, perhaps the number #1 thing working against Donald Trump right now is his own handling of the Epstein Files situation, something that grows worse and more bizarre by the day. All he’d have to do is release the files, something he’s currently refusing to do, and no one seems to know why. On this episode, we show you the crumbling mess that is MAGA, and talk about what the short-term future for Trumpism, and 2028, just might look like.