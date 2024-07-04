Dutch Vaccine Injured Fight Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leader of the Dutch BVNL party, Wybren van Haga joins us today. We also have Anne Merel Kloosterman a Dutch student who suffered a life-threatening Covid vaccine injury. They are going to talk about fighting and advocating for the vaccine injured until justice is served.
