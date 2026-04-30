Report reveals exactly how Iran’s 'obsolete' F-5 humbled America’s layered air defenses

The bombing of Camp Buehring in Kuwait by an Iranian Air Force F-5 derivative was the first time since the Korean War that a fixed-wing aircraft successfully targeted a major US military installation during wartime.

A new PressTV report revealed striking new info about the incident:

🔴 the aircraft took off from a base in southwestern Iran

🔴 the pilot flew the plane just “a few dozen meters” off the ground to stay below the pickup range of Patriot batteries’ radars, using ground noise to “mask” its approach

🔴the short distance allowed the IRIAF jet to make do without attachable fuel tanks, and to carry a payload of up to 3k kg (consisting of 250-500 kg unguided bombs)

🔴 the mission required “meticulous planning” and an “intimate understanding of American air defense vulnerabilities”

🔴 the pilot fully expected US AWACS to pick up his take-off, but was “confident” interceptors would not be patrolling the attack zone

🔴 the base was struck in concert with broader Iranian counterstrikes that started immediately after US-Israeli aggression began, including ballistic and cruise missile and drone attacks to weaken US defenses and cause chaos and confusion

🔴 the attack may have even included coordination with Shahed drones to further “confuse” the Americans

🔴 the F-5 Iran used was most likely a HESA Kowsar, a reverse-engineered, domestically built variant of the plane featuring a series of upgrades including modern digital cockpit with heads-up display, multi-purpose fire control radar, friend-or-foe ID, modern tac nav, zero-zero ejection and Iranian turbojet engine.