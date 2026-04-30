BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Report reveals exactly how Iran’s 'obsolete' F-5 humbled America’s layered air defenses
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1382 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • Yesterday

Report reveals exactly how Iran’s 'obsolete' F-5 humbled America’s layered air defenses

The bombing of Camp Buehring in Kuwait by an Iranian Air Force F-5 derivative was the first time since the Korean War that a fixed-wing aircraft successfully targeted a major US military installation during wartime.

A new PressTV report revealed striking new info about the incident:

🔴 the aircraft took off from a base in southwestern Iran

🔴 the pilot flew the plane just “a few dozen meters” off the ground to stay below the pickup range of Patriot batteries’ radars, using ground noise to “mask” its approach

🔴the short distance allowed the IRIAF jet to make do without attachable fuel tanks, and to carry a payload of up to 3k kg (consisting of 250-500 kg unguided bombs)

🔴 the mission required “meticulous planning” and an “intimate understanding of American air defense vulnerabilities”

🔴 the pilot fully expected US AWACS to pick up his take-off, but was “confident” interceptors would not be patrolling the attack zone

🔴 the base was struck in concert with broader Iranian counterstrikes that started immediately after US-Israeli aggression began, including ballistic and cruise missile and drone attacks to weaken US defenses and cause chaos and confusion

🔴 the attack may have even included coordination with Shahed drones to further “confuse” the Americans

🔴 the F-5 Iran used was most likely a HESA Kowsar, a reverse-engineered, domestically built variant of the plane featuring a series of upgrades including modern digital cockpit with heads-up display, multi-purpose fire control radar, friend-or-foe ID, modern tac nav, zero-zero ejection and Iranian turbojet engine.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Edison Reed
China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy