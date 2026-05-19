Einstein would call it insane: US might blunder again in Iran, ex-US Army colonel warns



💬 “I think we’re going to go into the same war we were in before,” retired colonel Douglas McGregor says. “He [Donald Trump] is going to go in with more force than he did previously.”



McGregor quotes Einstein’s definition of insanity, implying that a renewed military operation won’t yield results.



💬 “Iran may reveal new capabilities we haven’t encountered yet,” the veteran adds. “We grossly underestimated the engineering skills of the Iranians.”



He emphasizes that a new act of US military aggression could “turn out a lot worse on both sides.”

Adding:

❗️Trump has told reporters he is giving Iran until the weekend to make a deal to end the war.





