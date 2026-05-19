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Einstein would call it insane: US might blunder again in Iran, ex-US Army colonel warns
💬 “I think we’re going to go into the same war we were in before,” retired colonel Douglas McGregor says. “He [Donald Trump] is going to go in with more force than he did previously.”
McGregor quotes Einstein’s definition of insanity, implying that a renewed military operation won’t yield results.
💬 “Iran may reveal new capabilities we haven’t encountered yet,” the veteran adds. “We grossly underestimated the engineering skills of the Iranians.”
He emphasizes that a new act of US military aggression could “turn out a lot worse on both sides.”
Adding:
❗️Trump has told reporters he is giving Iran until the weekend to make a deal to end the war.