Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230820 - Do Not Fret Over Evildoers
channel image
High Hopes
2725 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published 18 hours ago

JD Farag


Prophecy Update - 2023-08-20

August 20, 2023 • J.D. Farag


Pastor JD talks about the futility of fretting over evildoers on the heels of the numerous and voluminous reports concerning what’s really happening on and to the Island of Maui.


Transcript and Links available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt5Y2pzMnhxP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
salvationair forcechristianprophecydirected energyhawaiiunited statesjapanmauifiresworld economic forumevildoersopticalamosjd faragwefsupercomputingbut godafrljumpsmart mauido not fretnew smart gridsmart grid collaborationhawaii entirely clean energyhawaii digital government summit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket