HOLY SH*T! China's Banking System Just...
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 19 hours ago

China's repo market nearly freezes up at the end of October and now this. Even the biggest institutions are taking unprecedented steps. On top of well-documented real estate woes, the most recent economic stats on the Chinese economy indicate right back into deflation. With that third failed reopening and only ongoing trouble for non-bank financial firms, the liquidity situation inside China is getting hot.

Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

