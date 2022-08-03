Fakery and Fraud, Science Was Real Part 1

Almost all contemporary “science” on main stream media is fakery and fraud. Most published research is a complete fraud, and every field of science is dominated by fakers, hucksters, and con-artists who fabricate research to collect government grant money while pushing false narratives.

Nearly everything pushed under the claimed label of “science” — climate change, experimental invasive medical procedures, green energy, etc. — is pure fakery and fraud. The science journals themselves are filled with deliberate fictions, hoping to deceive the world into supporting more government-funded “research” into whatever narrative nets the most grant money. This is how science journals have become obsessed with climate change research, claiming that climate change is the cause for, otherwise normal, albeit, sometime benign and other times calamitous, weather patterns, economic fluctuations, and physiological conditions also known as life on planet earth.

Source article by Mike Adams at Natural News



https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-29-vast-majority-of-pharmacology-science-published-research-is-a-complete-fraud.html

