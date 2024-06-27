BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Bolivian Coup Leader Arrested, Charged with Terrorism and Insurrection
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
64 views • 10 months ago

❗️Bolivian coup leader arrested, charged with terrorism and insurrection

A failed coup shook Bolivia, leading to the arrest of its leader, General Juan Jose Zuniga, who has been charged with terrorism and armed insurrection.

The general claims that the president orchestrated the insurrection himself to boost his popularity.

The coup attempt drew condemnation from crowds in La Paz and officials from neighboring states.

The head of the Bolivian Ministry of Internal Affairs introduced General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was detained after the coup attempt, to the media.
According to the minister, at least 9 people received gunshot wounds during the coup attempt.

adding, 29th

Bolivian coup general sentenced to 6 months pre-trial detention


A top prosecutor in La Paz has ordered General Juan Jose Zuniga to serve 6 months in "preventative detention" before facing trial for his failed coup attempt earlier this week.


Zuniga faces up to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges, and up to 15 years for directing an armed uprising, although he claims he was following an order from President Luis Arce - who has denied having any involvement in or prior knowledge of Zuniga's operation.

#Bolivia #Coup -

🟩 @RTnews_unc3


Keywords
