Vaccine Bombshells Covered Up and Censored, But Not Here

The CDC altered death certificates involving the vaccine? Yes! Intimidation of doctors by the medical certification boards? Yes! A study on covid vaccine autopsies finds 74% were caused by vaccines but journal removes study within 24 hours? Yes!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Bannon’s War Room - Aaron Hertzberg And John Paul Beaudoin Sr. Explain How The CDC Lied About Vaccine Deaths
https://rumble.com/v2yctm2-aaron-hertzberg-and-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-explain-how-the-cdc-lied-about-v.html
2. DailySceptic.org - Lancet Study on Covid Vaccine Autopsies Finds 74% Were Caused by Vaccine – Journal Removes Study Within 24 Hours
https://dailysceptic.org/2023/07/06/lancet-study-on-covid-vaccine-autopsies-finds-74-were-caused-by-vaccine-journal-removes-study-within-24-hours/
3. Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Autopsy study being pulled down. She spoke with Dr Peter McCullough and gave deeper insight.
https://rumble.com/v2yjfjq-dr.-naomi-wolf-pfizer-got-that-number-from-dropping-200-people-with-covid-f.html
