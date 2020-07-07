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George Floyd:How the Media Lied (Part 1, Super Censored Edition)
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67 views • July 07, 2020
Gamer Lives Matter aka NigelThornberry2

Full, normal version (censored by youtube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZspVnVGpl8

No matter the opinions we hold on the recent death of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin or any crime that is committed by people within our society, we have to ask ourselves one simple question: Are we seeking the truth at the heart of the matter, or are we out to profit from agenda or emotions? This case is a good example of traversing the shaky modern fabric our society lies upon. As the normal citizen, we've been bombarded on all sides from political opportunists, media muckrakers and social network control. I am not perfect in this endeavor either, however; we've taken the time to go through the case as thoroughly as we can so that you dont have to. You dont have to like it, nor do I ask you to agree with me. Just give us the chance to go through the facts of the case and this situation together for a better understanding and a more level headed approach for similar scenarios. Enjoy the video and let us know your thoughts.

Some new information: There were no physical signs of strangulation and even if we assume he passed out from pressure then why did it take him an hour to die? If you read the literature you will find that cardiac arrhythmia is extremely rare and basically unknown in strangulation cases, so we can only assume that such a death is possible from brain hypoxia, but if that were true then he should have been dead at 8 : 29 when he actually died at 9 : 25 . There's also no signs of conjinctival hemmorrhaging which you'd expect from a strangulation case. The autopsy shows that life saving measures were attempted at the hospital (catheters, breathing tube) they wouldn't do that to a dead body, thus 9: 25 is the accurate time of death. Occam's razor says - look for the simplest explanation, a lethal dose of fentanyl(+meth) is by far more likely, and when we look at the facts, is the only explanation.

Derek Chauvin Complaint:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6933246-Derek-Chauvin-Complaint.html


Fentyl Fatalitis:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6609322/


George Floyd Official Autopsy:
https://www.hennepin.us/-/media/hennepinus/residents/public-safety/documents/Autopsy_2020-3700_Floyd.pdf


Minneapolis Police Procedures:
http://archive.is/dPFP9



Our Raccoon Story:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpl7TMyACrMlWu5uWUEedWCWINYGlSjGD
Keywords
drugsantifablmpart 1overdosepolice brutalitygeorge floydmedia lied
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