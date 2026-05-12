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They're Not Telling You What's Really Happening to Humanity Right Now
Think About It
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219 views • 3 days ago

How long can humanity survive with sunlight blocked by 60%, the bee population reduced to 20%, eating plastic and GMO foods, breathing heavy metal nano particles of aluminum, barium and strontium and being microwaved with 5G wireless?

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preppersovereigntydepopulation agendaself-sufficiencyglobal famineatmospheric manipulationsurvivalismengineered collapseoff-grid livingfood supply crisisgrid dependenceindustrial collapsesystemic crisisbiological degradationlegacy media propaganda
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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