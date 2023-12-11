Create New Account
How Russia Loses 93 UAVs, 11 Tanks and Over 1,000 Troops in a Day
Moscow's troops lost 1,070 troops and 11 tanks in a day, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. This brings the total losses for Russian forces in Ukraine to a staggering 324,830 soldiers and 5,513 tanks since the outbreak of the all-out war in February 2022. Furthermore, Russia lost 93 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the recent drone strike, bringing their total UAV losses to 5,901. It's crucial to note that these numbers are based on Kyiv's military reports, and we couldn't independently verify them. We've reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email, and we'll keep you updated on any response we receive.

