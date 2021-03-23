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GET OFF MY LAWN with Gavin McInnes - S03E88 American Rage (Aired: Mar 22th, 2021)
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47 views • March 23, 2021
Crime is up, violence is up, and our Irish is up. What we're seeing isn't racism per se, it's just American Rage after a year of being screwed over by the government, the media, and even our own neighbors. Also, Lil Mama, European action movies, Biden's burritos, the left eating itself, and lots and lots of black violence. PS: The book we were trying to remember is "Shackleton's Way."
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