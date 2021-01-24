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9/11 DOCUMENTARY: PAINFUL DECEPTIONS | 2005 (REMASTERED) (16:9 VERSION)
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330 views • January 24, 2021
Firstly.. All Credit to Media Giant -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/mpGxkGeaOhO0/
(This Was an Excellent Documentary So I Upped the 'Frame Rate Per Second' Slightly and Converted It to 16:9 Aspect Ratio for a Better Visual Experience)
Painful Deceptions by Eric Hufschmid is an extremely highly detailed technical analysis of the 9/11 building collapse issues from a scientific viewpoint. Eric shows us with graphic (literally), undeniable evidence that the official explanations for the atrocities committed on September 11 2001 are FALSE. He shows us that there is MUCH more to 9/11 than we are being told by the Zionist Jew Controlled Western Media & Zionist Western Government's.
This video is a supplement to Eric Hufschmid's book "Painful Questions, An analysis of the September 11 Attack" which is available for free at his website:
(This Was an Excellent Documentary So I Upped the 'Frame Rate Per Second' Slightly and Converted It to 16:9 Aspect Ratio for a Better Visual Experience)
Painful Deceptions by Eric Hufschmid is an extremely highly detailed technical analysis of the 9/11 building collapse issues from a scientific viewpoint. Eric shows us with graphic (literally), undeniable evidence that the official explanations for the atrocities committed on September 11 2001 are FALSE. He shows us that there is MUCH more to 9/11 than we are being told by the Zionist Jew Controlled Western Media & Zionist Western Government's.
This video is a supplement to Eric Hufschmid's book "Painful Questions, An analysis of the September 11 Attack" which is available for free at his website:
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