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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, UFO`s and Commercial Pilots )-OT Chan Live#273
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432 views • July 04, 2020
#UFOS #AlaskaUFOs #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) Trumps Roswell Comment
2) Blackvaults theory of Wilson Documents and what Paul and Rob thought
3) Flight 1628 UFO encounter, Over Alaska region 1986
4) The Roy Bowyer sighting, channel islands 2007
5) Air flight AF2532 near miss episode, Paris to London 1994
6) Stealth Blimps - Paul talks about Rectangles and more
7) InFocusUFOs - Trolled and got totally debunked by Paul
and expose on UFO theaters UFO blacklist.
8) FFMI Barrrr chart summary for each..
9) The Trindade Photographs of Saucer 1958 (Hoax or Not)
Topics (with markers):
1) Trumps Roswell Comment
2) Blackvaults theory of Wilson Documents and what Paul and
Rob thought @ 14:43 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=883
3) Flight 1628 UFO encounter, Over Alaska region 1986
@ 31:29 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=1889
4) The Roy Bowyer sighting, channel islands 2007
@ 1:17:02 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=4622
5) Air flight AF2532 near miss episode, Paris to London 1994
@
1:56:01 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=6961
6) Stealth Blimps - Paul talks about Rectangles and more
@
3:01:51 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=10911
7) InFocusUFOs - Trolled and got totally debunked by Paul
and expose on UFO theaters UFO blacklist.
@ 3:15:26 mark or
https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=11726
8) FFMI Barrrr chart summary for each. @ 3:33:18 mark or
https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=12798
9) The Trindade Photographs of Saucer 1958 (Hoax or Not)
@ 3:37:30 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=13050
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Trumps Roswell Comment
2) Blackvaults theory of Wilson Documents and what Paul and Rob thought
3) Flight 1628 UFO encounter, Over Alaska region 1986
4) The Roy Bowyer sighting, channel islands 2007
5) Air flight AF2532 near miss episode, Paris to London 1994
6) Stealth Blimps - Paul talks about Rectangles and more
7) InFocusUFOs - Trolled and got totally debunked by Paul
and expose on UFO theaters UFO blacklist.
8) FFMI Barrrr chart summary for each..
9) The Trindade Photographs of Saucer 1958 (Hoax or Not)
Topics (with markers):
1) Trumps Roswell Comment
2) Blackvaults theory of Wilson Documents and what Paul and
Rob thought @ 14:43 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=883
3) Flight 1628 UFO encounter, Over Alaska region 1986
@ 31:29 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=1889
4) The Roy Bowyer sighting, channel islands 2007
@ 1:17:02 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=4622
5) Air flight AF2532 near miss episode, Paris to London 1994
@
1:56:01 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=6961
6) Stealth Blimps - Paul talks about Rectangles and more
@
3:01:51 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=10911
7) InFocusUFOs - Trolled and got totally debunked by Paul
and expose on UFO theaters UFO blacklist.
@ 3:15:26 mark or
https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=11726
8) FFMI Barrrr chart summary for each. @ 3:33:18 mark or
https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=12798
9) The Trindade Photographs of Saucer 1958 (Hoax or Not)
@ 3:37:30 mark or https://youtu.be/dQrXEzJJsFk?t=13050
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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