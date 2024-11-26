Court Delays and the Uncertainty of Wissam Hanoun's Fate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The family of wounded prisoner Wissam Hannoun is struggling with the Israeli courts to confirm his presence in Israeli prisons or hospitals. They’ve requested a DNA test under Palestinian medical supervision to verify his status. FPTV speaks with Wissam Hannoun's family.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 26/11/2024
