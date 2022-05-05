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EL MADRID A LA GRAN FINAL DE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021-2022!!!!! Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 1 Semifinales Vuelta
LaHinchadaquemeSigue
LaHinchadaquemeSigue
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20 views • May 05, 2022
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EL PRONOSTICO:
EL PRONOSTICO!!!!! Champions League 2021-2022 Semifinales Vuelta!!!!!
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MUNDIAL QATAR 2022:
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CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:
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COPA LIBERTADORES:
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CONCACHAMPIONS:
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https://odysee.com/@LaHinchadaquemeSigue:0/RAYADOS-CAMPEON-DE-LA-CONCACAF-LIGA-DE-CAMPEONES-Monterrey-1-America-0-LA-GRAN-FINAL:a

LA LIGA ESPAÑA:
REAL MADRID CAMPEON DE LA LIGA 2021-2022!!!!! Real Madrid 4 RCD Espanyol 0 Jornada 34
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1367677602201866259?referrer=lahinchadaquemesigue

LIGA PRO ECUADOR:
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LIGA MX MEXICO:
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ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS:
ECUADOR AL MUNDIAL DE QATAR 2022!!!!! Paraguay 3 Ecuador 1 Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Fecha 17
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ELIMINATORIAS EUROPEAS:
PORTUGAL AL MUNDIAL DE QATAR 2022! Portugal 2 Macedonia del Norte 0 Eliminatorias Europeas Repechaje Final
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ELIMINATORIAS CONCACAF:
MEXICO AL MUNDIAL DE QATAR 2022!!!!! Mexico 2 El Salvador 0 Eliminatorias Concacaf Fecha 14 Ronda Final
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MUNDIAL DE CLUBES:
CHELSEA CAMPEON DEL MUNDO!!!!! Chelsea FC 2 Palmeiras 1 Mundial de Clubes 2021 LA GRAN FINAL!!!!!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1339729462907899914?referrer=lahinchadaquemesigue

METAS ALCANZADAS:
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