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Massive Eruption of Mount Merapi Volcano in Indonesia!!
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423 views • March 28, 2020
Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Friday, shooting a column of ash some 5,000 metres (16,000 feet) into the air in its second major eruption this month.
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