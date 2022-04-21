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"The End Of The Age: HYBRIDS" - A LOOK AT TRANSHUMANISM
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1781 views • April 21, 2022
#GENETICS #SCIENCE #TRANSHUMANISM
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
TRANSHUMANISM: Defined as "A social and philosophical movement geared towards enhancement of humanity through technology." That is what it SAYS. However, there's nothing "philosophical" about the real-world altering, and at times, dismemberment of the human body in order to bond it to technology. Transhumanism breaks God's boundaries, eventually making the body UNRECOGNIZABLE. Philosophy is talk but Transhumanism is PHYSICAL AND REAL- once it's done there's no going back from it.
PIG DNA will be highly favored for genetic experiments, different animals will be given human-like abilities and the result will be sharp divides in humanity as people argue about whether this should happen or not. Just remember, there is only one "right side of history".
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/25/the-end-of-the-age-hybrids-january-19-2022/
RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO-
TRANSHUMANISM, SYNTHETICS AND THE REAL ID:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
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YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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TRANSHUMANISM: Defined as "A social and philosophical movement geared towards the enhancement of humanity through technology." That's what it SAYS. However, there's nothing "philosophical" about the real-world altering (and at times) DISMEMBERMENT of the human body, in order to bond it to future technology. Transhumanism breaks all God's boundaries, eventually making the body UNRECOGNIZABLE. Philosophy is talk but Transhumanism is PHYSICAL AND REAL- once it's done there's no going back.
And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’” (Revelation 21:1-4) If God is not the one making these promises, they come from a robber and a thief. Let those who can hear what God is saying to the churches, hear. Wisdom and discernment are essential in these times.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
TRANSHUMANISM: Defined as "A social and philosophical movement geared towards enhancement of humanity through technology." That is what it SAYS. However, there's nothing "philosophical" about the real-world altering, and at times, dismemberment of the human body in order to bond it to technology. Transhumanism breaks God's boundaries, eventually making the body UNRECOGNIZABLE. Philosophy is talk but Transhumanism is PHYSICAL AND REAL- once it's done there's no going back from it.
PIG DNA will be highly favored for genetic experiments, different animals will be given human-like abilities and the result will be sharp divides in humanity as people argue about whether this should happen or not. Just remember, there is only one "right side of history".
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/25/the-end-of-the-age-hybrids-january-19-2022/
RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO-
TRANSHUMANISM, SYNTHETICS AND THE REAL ID:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
TRANSHUMANISM: Defined as "A social and philosophical movement geared towards the enhancement of humanity through technology." That's what it SAYS. However, there's nothing "philosophical" about the real-world altering (and at times) DISMEMBERMENT of the human body, in order to bond it to future technology. Transhumanism breaks all God's boundaries, eventually making the body UNRECOGNIZABLE. Philosophy is talk but Transhumanism is PHYSICAL AND REAL- once it's done there's no going back.
And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’” (Revelation 21:1-4) If God is not the one making these promises, they come from a robber and a thief. Let those who can hear what God is saying to the churches, hear. Wisdom and discernment are essential in these times.
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