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132) (Eng Subs) Prof. Didier Raoult - 4 000 treated patients VS Big Data science [May 25, 2020]
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60 views • January 10, 2021
Credits to Channel Virgile Faber | 25/05/2020
(Eng Subs) Prof. Didier Raoult: 4 000 treated patients VS Big Data: who to believe? 2020.05.25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtwpOWOD7lM
May 25, 2020 - English Subs for Prof. Didier Raoult's interview on his channel "We have the right to be intelligent", dedicated to supporting oppressed minorities.
Prof. Raoult adresses the latest propaganda effort against the only effective treatment against COVID-19: an unbelievably sloppy study plublished in the Lancet:
Mehra RM, Desai SS, Ruschitzka F, Patel AN, Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis. The Lancet. Published Online May 22, 2020: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
A written high level comment from Raoult's Institute has been posted in French on their website: https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/a-propos-de-lefficacite-clinique-des-derives-de-la-chloroquine-dans-linfection-a-covid-19-analyse-virtuelle-contre-monde-medical/
I will be posting shortly its English translation in a pinned comment below this video.
-------------------------------
Who is Prof. Didier Raoult ?
"I have been Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Infectious Diseases (CMI), I am Associate Editor of the Journal Emerging Infectious Disease, I am on the Editorial Board of the Lancet Infectious Disease and Clinical Infectious Disease, which are the two most cited journals with Emerging Infectious Disease and Clinical Microbiology and Infection. In the field of infectious diseases, I am the only French person present as a consultant Editorial Board member of the Lancet, so I have a particular habit of evaluating papers and I have published more than 3500 articles."
Go to www.expertscape.com, and search for the leading world specialists on “communicable diseases”: https://expertscape.com/ex/communicable+diseases
Professor Raoult comes as the number 1 worldwide expert in the field.
Presentation of the research institute Professor Didier Raoult operates:
Prof. Didier Raoult : "Marseilles is a city with a history marked by medicine and epidemics. It is here that the most microbes in the world have been identified. This building holds, in an integrated way, which is unique in the world, on the one hand patients with specialists in infectious diseases, and on the other hand treatment capacities for ultra-contagious diseases.
We can do everything, from diagnosis, care, resuscitation, in the same place. More than 25 million euros have been invested in the purchase of extraordinary technological machines. There are areas in which we have the best equipment in the world, in microscopy, genetics, proteins, culture, which are unique.
We probably have the largest laboratory in Europe for the cultivation of dangerous microbes. And on top of that, we have a huge diagnostic laboratory where we receive more than a million samples a year. The IHU (Institut Hospitalier Universitaire) produces more than 700 international publications a year, a major part of the scientific production in the field of microbiology and infectious diseases in France." (...) Here, in all, we do research, we teach students, we have a lot of thesis students here, or post-doctorates. We do diagnostics, so in total there are 800 people in this building."
Original
IHU Méditerranée-Infection | 25/05/2020
4000 patients traités VS Big Data : qui croire ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZFN3DryH68
(Eng Subs) Prof. Didier Raoult: 4 000 treated patients VS Big Data: who to believe? 2020.05.25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtwpOWOD7lM
May 25, 2020 - English Subs for Prof. Didier Raoult's interview on his channel "We have the right to be intelligent", dedicated to supporting oppressed minorities.
Prof. Raoult adresses the latest propaganda effort against the only effective treatment against COVID-19: an unbelievably sloppy study plublished in the Lancet:
Mehra RM, Desai SS, Ruschitzka F, Patel AN, Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis. The Lancet. Published Online May 22, 2020: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
A written high level comment from Raoult's Institute has been posted in French on their website: https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/a-propos-de-lefficacite-clinique-des-derives-de-la-chloroquine-dans-linfection-a-covid-19-analyse-virtuelle-contre-monde-medical/
I will be posting shortly its English translation in a pinned comment below this video.
-------------------------------
Who is Prof. Didier Raoult ?
"I have been Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Infectious Diseases (CMI), I am Associate Editor of the Journal Emerging Infectious Disease, I am on the Editorial Board of the Lancet Infectious Disease and Clinical Infectious Disease, which are the two most cited journals with Emerging Infectious Disease and Clinical Microbiology and Infection. In the field of infectious diseases, I am the only French person present as a consultant Editorial Board member of the Lancet, so I have a particular habit of evaluating papers and I have published more than 3500 articles."
Go to www.expertscape.com, and search for the leading world specialists on “communicable diseases”: https://expertscape.com/ex/communicable+diseases
Professor Raoult comes as the number 1 worldwide expert in the field.
Presentation of the research institute Professor Didier Raoult operates:
Prof. Didier Raoult : "Marseilles is a city with a history marked by medicine and epidemics. It is here that the most microbes in the world have been identified. This building holds, in an integrated way, which is unique in the world, on the one hand patients with specialists in infectious diseases, and on the other hand treatment capacities for ultra-contagious diseases.
We can do everything, from diagnosis, care, resuscitation, in the same place. More than 25 million euros have been invested in the purchase of extraordinary technological machines. There are areas in which we have the best equipment in the world, in microscopy, genetics, proteins, culture, which are unique.
We probably have the largest laboratory in Europe for the cultivation of dangerous microbes. And on top of that, we have a huge diagnostic laboratory where we receive more than a million samples a year. The IHU (Institut Hospitalier Universitaire) produces more than 700 international publications a year, a major part of the scientific production in the field of microbiology and infectious diseases in France." (...) Here, in all, we do research, we teach students, we have a lot of thesis students here, or post-doctorates. We do diagnostics, so in total there are 800 people in this building."
Original
IHU Méditerranée-Infection | 25/05/2020
4000 patients traités VS Big Data : qui croire ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZFN3DryH68
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