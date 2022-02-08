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The Truckers vs The Government by Jon Rappoport
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101 views • February 08, 2022
We need to get out ahead of all this
You can support the truckers at TruckerLawyer.ca.
As of this writing, I’m told the police are making arrests in Ottawa. I assume this means they’re arresting truckers.
The Ottawa city government has declared a state of emergency. It’s now a crime for anyone on the scene to give food, fuel, or aid of any kind to the truckers.
The truckers and people all over Canada want freedom and peace. The government wants peace without freedom.
Source: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-vs-the-government-we-need-to-get-out-ahead-of-all-this/
You can support the truckers at TruckerLawyer.ca.
As of this writing, I’m told the police are making arrests in Ottawa. I assume this means they’re arresting truckers.
The Ottawa city government has declared a state of emergency. It’s now a crime for anyone on the scene to give food, fuel, or aid of any kind to the truckers.
The truckers and people all over Canada want freedom and peace. The government wants peace without freedom.
Source: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-vs-the-government-we-need-to-get-out-ahead-of-all-this/
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